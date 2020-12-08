DC Circ. Sides With Gov't In Delta Pilots' Pension Case

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday dealt a blow to Delta pilots claiming that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. shortchanged them by misallocating assets from their insolvent retirement plan after the company's bankruptcy, affirming the district court's "well-reasoned" dismissal of their claims, according to the order. PBGC assumed responsibility for delegating Delta Pilots Retirement Plan's $3 billion in assets after the plan officially folded following Delta's 2005 bankruptcy protection filing. About 1,700 Delta pilots went after PBGC in 2014, claiming it robbed the retired pilots of $544 million over their lifetimes and violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's allocation scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS