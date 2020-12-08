7th Circ. Revives Suit Over '100% Parm' Cheese Labeling

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 1:19 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has given new life to claims that grated cheese made by Kraft Heinz Co. misleads consumers by claiming to be "100% Grated Parmesan Cheese," saying the question of whether consumers would be misled is a factual dispute that can't be decided at a motion to dismiss. In an opinion filed Monday, the judges revived claims in three out of five complaints from multidistrict litigation involving Kraft, SuperValu, ICCO-Cheese Co. Inc., Publix Super Markets Inc., Walmart Inc., Albertsons and Target Corp., but declined to revive the other two, saying appeals in those complaints were filed too late. While the...

