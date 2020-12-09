Energy Industry Group Wants Offshore Reg Suit Dumped

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- The American Petroleum Institute asked a D.C. federal judge to dismiss an environmental group's allegation the federal government unlawfully waived safety requirements for offshore drillers, arguing there was no regulatory change to be challenged. The industry association said allegations that the U.S. Department of the Interior has brushed aside safety requirements of the Obama-era Well Control Rule are fatally flawed because the government was simply interpreting existing rules and that no action required any language in a rule to be changed. In September 2019, environmental group Healthy Gulf said the DOI's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has unlawfully granted hundreds of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS