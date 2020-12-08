Dental Co. Faces Scrutiny From High Court In Carveout Case

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- A lawyer representing dental supplier Henry Schein Inc. faced resistance during oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday when he claimed that an arbitrator should have decided the proper venue for its antitrust dispute with a competing distributor, despite a carveout in an underlying agreement. Chief Justice John Roberts expressed skepticism that, since the underlying contract in this case made clear that the parties did not want certain types of claims to be arbitrated, they would want an arbitrator, rather than a judge, to decide the proper venue for those claims. The justices have been asked by Schein to...

