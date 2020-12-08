EPA Gets Heat From All At DC Circ. Over Biofuel Exemptions

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- Small refiners and renewable fuel proponents have told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acted improperly on exemptions that allow small refineries relief from certain renewable fuel standard program requirements. In four related opening briefs on Monday, refiners and biofuel industry groups took issue with the EPA's decision-making on exemptions for the 2018 compliance year. They staked out opposing positions, but all said the EPA made missteps. Refiners said the EPA should have handed out exemptions more liberally and quickly, and advocates for renewable fuel said the agency overstepped its authority by granting so many. Some refiners, such as...

