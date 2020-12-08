BSG Mining Billionaire Wants $1.85B UK Fraud Row Trimmed

Law360, London (December 8, 2020, 5:29 PM GMT) -- The holding company for an Israeli billionaire's mining group urged a London judge Tuesday to scale back a $1.85 billion fraud lawsuit filed by a former business partner awarded damages for allegedly being misled into signing a joint venture agreement in Africa. Paul Stanley QC, a barrister for the parent company of the mining group BSG Resources, told the High Court at a hearing Tuesday morning that Vale SA cannot reclaim payments transferred as part of a mining venture with the Brazilian company in Guinea. The holding company — Nysco Management Corp. — and another related defendant, Balda Foundation, want the...

