Enterprise Unit Can't Ditch $4M Loss To Oil & Gas Trader

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday upheld oil and gas trading company Trafigura AG's $4 million win over an Enterprise Products Partners subsidiary in a propane shipping contract dispute. A three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston rejected arguments from Enterprise Products Operating LLC that the evidence wasn't sufficient to back the jury's findings and that Trafigura lacked proper standing because its insurer had paid a settlement over allegedly contaminated product. The panel held that although the jury had heard competing testimony about whether a shipment of propane and butane Trafigura received from Enterprise and transported via ship...

