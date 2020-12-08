Aussie Pension Fund Lobs $3.9B Bid For NZ Energy Biz

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Pension fund manager AustralianSuper said Tuesday it's made a non-binding offer for New Zealand-based energy infrastructure investor Infratil in a deal valuing it at about NZ$7.43 per share, and NZ$5.48 billion total (roughly $3.9 billion). In a statement, AustralianSuper said that as an investor with a global infrastructure portfolio worth about $14.9 billion, it's attracted to Infratil Ltd.'s similar assets in New Zealand and the Land Down Under including hydroelectric, solar and wind power assets. "As a well capitalised and long term investor, we see significant potential to invest in the growth of Infratil's assets over the long term on behalf of...

