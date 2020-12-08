NLRB Judge OKs Engineer's Firing Over Transfer Refusal

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has told an operating engineers union that a construction contractor can fire a unionized employee who refused a worksite transfer. Administrative Law Judge David I. Goldman found Monday that construction contractor Profex Inc. was allowed to fire operating engineer Chris Wood for refusing a transfer order from a worksite in Kingston, New York, to one in West Point, finding that he was fired for his refusal and not retaliated against for conferring with his union. "When the transfer was not accepted, the employee was laid off," Judge Goldman said. "The layoff was an action the employer...

