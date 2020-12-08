Quinn Emanuel Tells Fed. Circ. It's Clear To Rep Patent Biz

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel has urged the Federal Circuit to reject Micron's bid to disqualify the firm from representing a patent-holding company in an infringement suit against the chipmaker, arguing that while it once served as counsel for Micron, that was more than seven years ago. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys told the appeals court Monday that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright of the Western District of Texas correctly rebuffed efforts this summer to disqualify the firm from representing Godo Kaisha IP Bridge I, a Japanese sovereign patent fund. The fund alleges infringement of four semiconductor patents by Micron Technology Inc., one...

