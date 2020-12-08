Congress Approves New Antitrust Whistleblower Protections

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- The House on Tuesday passed a bipartisan bill that would heighten protections for whistleblowers who report antitrust violations, allowing them to sue in court or take the issue to the U.S. Labor Department if they suffer termination, demotion or other retaliation. Lawmakers passed the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act — which would bar employers from retaliating against certain employees who report criminal antitrust violations to the federal government — by voice vote. The bill originated in the Senate, where it was sponsored by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, a longtime whistleblower advocate. The bill passed the Senate late last year, just a few months after being introduced....

