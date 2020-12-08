Ex-Deputy AG Joins Litigation Boutique Firm In Texas

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- A former deputy attorney general has joined Houston litigation boutique Gregor Wynne Arney PLLC as an of counsel in its white-collar crime practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. James Turner was assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas in Houston for 30 years starting in 1989, according to his firm page. In 2000, he was promoted to chief of the Appellate Division. From 2015 to 2016, he served as a deputy attorney general for the Clemency Initiative for the Office of Pardon before returning to the U.S. attorney's office. At Gregor Wynne, Turner's work will focus on white-collar crime...

