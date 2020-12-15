Mapping The Contours Of PTAB Discretionary Denials In 2020

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Over the course of 2020, application of the new policy of using discretion to reject petitions for inter partes and post-grant review has exploded at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The multifactor tests announced in Apple Inc. v. Fintiv Inc.[1] and Valve Corp. v. Electronic Scripting Products Inc.[2] have become a major source of denials of Patent Trial and Appeal Board review.[3] This article maps the contours and evolution of these policies, highlighting recent developments of which PTAB practitioners need to be aware. In particular, these new policies have become more restrictive over the last few months. Discretionary denials now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS