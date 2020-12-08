GM Rips Ex-UAW VP's Bid To Escape Bribery Scheme Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- General Motors said Monday that United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton, who has pled guilty to taking illegal vendor kickbacks and embezzling from a GM-funded employee training center, was a "disloyal director" who helped rival automaker Fiat Chrysler undercut GM during collective bargaining negotiations. General Motors fired back at Ashton's motion to dismiss the automaker's New Jersey federal lawsuit alleging Ashton breached his fiduciary duty to GM when he served as a board member from 2014 to 2017. Ashton, who was recently sentenced to two and a half years in prison for accepting kickbacks in connection with a UAW-FCA bribery...

