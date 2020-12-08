Fed. Claims Judge Nixes Osage Members' Oil, Gas Fund Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has tossed a proposed $100 million class action by Osage Nation members claiming the federal government is mismanaging their oil and gas royalties, saying the members lack standing and their claims were already dealt with by the Tenth Circuit. William Fletcher and other members of the Oklahoma-based Osage tribe sought over $100 million in damages in an August 2019 complaint for alleged mismanagement of their oil and gas royalty trust fund, claiming the government breached the fiduciary duty it owes to the so-called headright holders of shares in the mineral resources trust and is failing...

