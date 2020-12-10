ACC Launches Data Security Program For Law Firms

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 1:58 PM EST) -- A new cybersecurity evaluation and accreditation program aims to provide an extra level of comfort for law firms looking to ensure their clients' data is protected. The Association of Corporate Counsel announced Tuesday that it has officially launched its Data Steward Program, a cybersecurity assessment program targeted at law firms and clients in corporate law departments. In development since last year, the DSP will evaluate the software and policies law firms use to protect confidential client information and score their efficacy. Participating firms can also schedule an audit of their cybersecurity processes and receive an accreditation. "All law firms, especially those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS