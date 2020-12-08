Full 11th Circ. To Rehear SmileDirect's Ga. Dental Board Case

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit issued an order Tuesday calling for an en banc rehearing on a bid from members of Georgia's dental board to claim immunity from an antitrust suit lodged by SmileDirectClub over board rules that restrict the company's teledentistry business. The order said that an Eleventh Circuit judge had requested a poll on whether the case should be reheard en banc and that a majority of active judges in the court voted in favor. The order also vacated the split panel's August opinion rejecting the Georgia Board of Dentistry's appeal. SmileDirect is challenging a Georgia rule that requires dentists to...

