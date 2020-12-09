Investors Say Pot Sales Software Company Owes $1M

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 1:31 PM EST) -- A New York investment firm alleged in a new federal lawsuit that cannabis point-of-sale software company Flowhub still owes it a certificate guaranteeing $1 million worth of stock in exchange for its investment in the company. Altitude Investment Partners LP invested $2 million into Flowhub between 2016 and 2019, and was due to receive a warrant securing its right to purchase common stock following a company reorganization last year, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in New York. Altitude claims the certificate was never issued and that Flowhub CEO and founder Kyle Sherman, who is named as a defendant in the...

