Hydroponics Co. Says High Court Invalidated TCPA Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- A cannabis hydroponics company has asked a California federal court to toss a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action against it, saying the law was invalid when the suit was filed because it contained a provision recently axed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court found in July that a government debt collection carveout to the TCPA was an unconstitutional content-based restriction, though it upheld the overall validity of the law. But Hydroponics Inc. argued Monday that the law was unenforceable while the unconstitutional provision was in place, seizing on ambiguities in the high court's fractured opinion. "Where, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS