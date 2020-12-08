5th Circ. Says It 'Meant What We Said' About Bad-Faith Appeal

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday once again slapped down a "stubborn, bad-faith" effort from Automation Support to undo a ruling in a trade secrets case against a former employee, saying the company is refusing "to recognize what we held three years ago." U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa blasted Automation — which does business as Technical Support — for its "rounds of frivolous filings" and for not accepting the court's earlier ruling in favor of former employee Warren Humble and his company Humble Design LLC. The Fifth Circuit held that because of that refusal, Humble can now seek appellate attorney fees from...

