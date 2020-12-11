Misguided Sensipar Ruling Threatens Patent Settlements

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Nov. 30 decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, In re: Sensipar Antitrust Litigation, contradicts controlling U.S. Supreme Court precedent and, if followed, could have significant implications for patent settlements well outside the pharmaceutical context in which it arises.[1] Under the 2013 Supreme Court decision Federal Trade Commission v. Actavis Inc.,[2] a routine compromise of a damages claim in connection with a patent settlement should not raise antitrust concerns. Yet under Sensipar, the hundreds or thousands of patent settlements that involve such compromises might now be recast by aggressive plaintiffs as reverse-payment settlements subject to antitrust...

