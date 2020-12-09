NM Pueblo Asks Court To Boot City Off Tribal Lands

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Ohkay Owingeh, a Native American pueblo, has urged a federal judge to remove a New Mexico city from the tribe's land, saying the city is trespassing there by operating its water and sewer lines without valid leases. The federally recognized Ohkay Owingeh tribe in a complaint Tuesday asked the court for damages against the City of Española, seeking "to remedy the city's intentional and unauthorized use and occupancy of certain lands owned by the Pueblo, subject to the authority and supervision of, and restrictions against alienation imposed by, the United States of America." The city of Española held two leases on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS