Los Angeles Restaurants See Partial Win In Dining Ban Suits

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 1:03 PM EST) -- A California state judge has ruled that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health overstepped its bounds when banning outdoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the county health director's restaurant closure order is an abuse of the department's emergency powers. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant wrote in a 46-page order on Tuesday that County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer failed to perform a required risk-benefit analysis and had no rational justification for the department's Nov. 22 restaurant closure order that prohibits any outdoor dining regardless of capacity or curfew. But the judge said the proper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS