Big Heart Can't Duck 'No Grains' Pet Food False Ad Suit

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Big Heart Pet Brands Inc. to escape a lawsuit alleging that its "grain free" pet foods actually contain grains, corn and soy, saying that the company's motion to dismiss largely mirrors arguments that had already been rejected in a previous motion. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick shot down arguments that Judith Hough lacks standing to pursue the case, saying her allegations that she relied on the labeling of the dog food and its assurance that it contained no grain, corn or soy, and would not have bought the food if...

