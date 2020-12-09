This Year's Top 8th Circ. Bankruptcy Decisions

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic depriving bankruptcy practitioners of our usual opportunities to meet in court and at conferences to discuss recent developments in the law, I spent time tracking developments in bankruptcy law within the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. As 2020 draws to a close, this article looks back to examine this year's key holdings with an eye toward business bankruptcies and holdings where the Eighth Circuit has broken with other courts. The goal is to provide local practitioners with an update and to flag for visiting practitioners those issues where practice here may be different from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS