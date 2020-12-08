Calif. Church Slams Delay On Restarting Services Amid Virus

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge declined Tuesday to rule on a Pasadena church's request for a temporary restraining order to stop California's ban on in-person services, despite the plaintiff church's objection that delaying a ruling is unconstitutional in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on church COVID-19 restrictions. The Supreme Court granted a petition for a writ of certiorari from Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena on Thursday while vacating the district court's and the Ninth Circuit's rulings upholding the state ban and remanding the case back to the district court. The order said the district court should reconsider its previous...

