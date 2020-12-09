Belize Broadcaster Must Dish Over $15.8M To Satellite Giant

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Belize broadcaster will have to pay Dish Network nearly $16 million under a Florida federal judge's order as part of a recent settlement over allegations that it provided customers with unauthorized access to the satellite giant's TV content. In an agreed judgment that ended the case Tuesday, Channel Broadcasting Corp. of Belize Ltd. and two individual co-defendants are expected to pay $750 for each of 21,136 access credentials to the CBC service, through which they allegedly supplied the Dish programs. The agreement also includes a permanent injunction barring the defendants from certain activities that were the subject of Dish's complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS