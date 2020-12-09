Real Estate Rumors: Related, Ocean Bank, Schickedanz

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- Related Group has picked up a Hillsboro Beach, Florida, waterfront development site for $30 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 11.3 acres at 1174-1185 Hillsboro Mile, and the seller is Dezer Development, according to the report. Related Group may build as many as 168 residential units there, pending local approval, the Journal reported. Ocean Bank has provided $38.3 million of construction financing for a residential project in Miami Gardens, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The loan to Coastland Construction is for Vista Lago, where the company is planning to build 113 townhouses...

