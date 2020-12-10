Pension Plans Brace For Wave Of Corporate Insolvencies

Law360, London (December 10, 2020, 2:13 PM GMT) -- Nearly a quarter of workplace saving schemes for the U.K.'s top companies expect to see their sponsors collapse before they fully insure all liabilities, as the U.K. is braced for a wave of high street insolvencies in the New Year. Pensions consultancy Hymans Robertson said Wednesday that 22% of defined benefit schemes for FTSE350 companies expect corporate insolvency before they can achieve buyout, an endgame for saving plans where insurers take on full responsibilities for paying members. The news comes as insolvency practitioners expect U.K. company failures to spike early next year when government COVID-19 support dries up. "[Defined benefit]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS