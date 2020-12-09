VW Can't Hurry ECJ Query Over Shipping Cartel Case

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 1:38 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Wednesday to grant a request by major automakers to expedite a hearing on whether questions arising from their cartel lawsuit against several shippers should be put to the European Union's highest court before Britain formally leaves the bloc's jurisdiction. Lawyers for manufacturers including Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche have known that their lawsuit against major car transporters involved questions about EU competition law since the shippers reached a €395 million ($478 million) settlement with the European Commission in 2018 for violating those laws, Judge Sara Cockerill said. She said at the High Court that the automakers should have understood by...

