FTS Pays $9.9M To Settle Shareholder's Claim It Lied In IPO

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- FTS International has agreed to pay $9.9 million to a class of investors to put to rest claims the fracking company was misleading about a revenue source in its 2018 initial public offering that later dwindled to nothing. The settlement received preliminary approval from a Texas federal court Tuesday, the same day the class was certified. The fracking company, which had a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan approved last month, admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, which resolves lead plaintiff Carol Glock's early 2019 lawsuit alleging Securities Act violations. FTS must now place the $9.9 million into an escrow account, which will...

