3 Firms Build $7.2B PE Deal For IT Product Co. Ingram Micro

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:09 AM EST) -- Private equity shop Platinum Equity has agreed to buy information technology product distributor Ingram Micro from a unit of China's HNA Group for roughly $7.2 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction steered by Morgan Lewis, Willkie Farr and Davis Polk. The agreement features Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity acquiring Ingram Micro from HNA Technology Co. Ltd., a unit of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, according to a statement. Formed in 1979 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ingram Micro provides customers with IT products and services, including cloud-based enterprise software and other offerings. Ingram Micro has operations in 60 countries and serves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS