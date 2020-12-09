Health Transport Co. Workers Seek Class Cert. In FLSA Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- A former call center worker asked a Michigan magistrate judge to conditionally certify a nationwide class of health care transportation company employees who allegedly were forced to perform computer start-up tasks off the clock or else risk losing their jobs, saying they "more than met" early certification requirements. In a Tuesday memo, La'ria Chapman urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Patti to approve a class of hourly call center employees who worked for LogistiCare Solutions LLC during the past three years. Those employees, she said, were all subject to an unwritten policy requiring them to arrive at work early to complete computer...

