Law Firm Beats Third Suit Alleging $23.5M REIT Takeover

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday tossed the third suit that a real estate management company has filed against its former counsel alleging a hostile real estate investment trust takeover, saying that the company's most recent claims of malpractice did not have jurisdiction in his court. The ruling by Tampa-based U.S. District Judge William F. Jung granted law firm Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank PLC's motion to dismiss the complaint filed in September by Holmwood Capital Advisors LLC and related Holmwood Capital LLC. Jung wrote that the parties did not meet the "complete diversity of citizenship" requirement — in this case,...

