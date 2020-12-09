Asset Broker Can't Shelve $15M Row With Biz Partner

Law360, London (December 9, 2020, 5:16 PM GMT) -- A British asset broker can proceed with its $15 million lawsuit accusing a business partner of breaching an exclusivity contract in the U.K. as a London court ruled that the lawsuit did not have to await the outcome of arbitration in the U.S. Judge Andrew Baker rejected applications to stay IS Prime's lawsuit against TF Global Markets (UK) Ltd. — an online foreign exchange, cryptocurrency and futures broker — and two related subsidiaries in connection with a sale agreement in 2017. The judge said in a ruling given at the High Court on Dec. 1, but not made available until Wednesday, that IS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS