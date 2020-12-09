Lawmakers Angle For Tax Credit Expansion In Spending Bill

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers said Wednesday that they are pushing to extend the New Markets Tax Credit program in a must-pass spending bill before Congress adjourns next week. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said he wants to extend the NMTC program for as long as possible and boost the amount of credits available to attract investors to rebuild underserved communities. "We all know that the program is oversubscribed and that its year-over-year renewal creates too much uncertainty," Neal said at the annual meeting of the New Markets Tax Credit Coalition held Wednesday via...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS