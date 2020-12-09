Immigrants Held By ICE In Ohio Jail Say Beatings 'Ongoing'

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- Two immigrants held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a Butler County, Ohio, jail sued the facility, the county, its board of commissioners and several individual correctional officers Tuesday, claiming their federal civil rights were violated through severe beatings and racial slurs delivered by inadequately trained staff. The lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court described several excessive beatings former cellmates Bayong Brown Bayong and Ahmed Adem claim they suffered, including one which resulted in Bayong losing his front tooth. "The beatings are ongoing," the immigrants said in the lawsuit, adding that "[l]ocal nonprofits are extremely concerned that Mr. Bayong and Mr. Adem...

