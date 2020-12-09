Asset Manager EnTrust Global Nabs $2.1B For Maritime Funds

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Alternative asset manager EnTrust Global said Wednesday that it has closed its maritime-focused Global Blue Ocean Funds after securing $2.1 billion in commitments. EnTrust said in its announcement that it wrapped up the undisclosed number of funds after they raised $925 million since April. The firm, which directly lends to and invests in vessel owners and operators, wrapped up the fundraise as certain sectors of the maritime industry, like the cruise industry, have suffered extensive losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We continue to see strong demand for our debt capital solutions from clients around the world, and we have continued to deploy capital efficiently...

