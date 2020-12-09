1st Circ. Mulls Burden Of Proof Rules For Immigration Bond

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The First Circuit seemed likely to uphold a lower court ruling shifting the burden of proof in immigration detention cases from the immigrant to the federal government, with one judge questioning at a hearing Wednesday why this change even hurts the government. The federal government was in court Wednesday fighting a Massachusetts federal judge's ruling striking down the government's burden of proof policy in bond cases, which forces immigrants to prove they are not dangerous or a flight risk to be freed from detention during their immigration proceedings. But U.S. Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez pressed the government's lawyer, Huy Le of...

