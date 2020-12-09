Fed. Circ. OKs Gilstrap's Atty Fee Ruling In 'Frivolous' IP Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to allow attorney fees in a "frivolous" patent case involving mobile policy enforcement technology due to the accuser's failure to adequately investigate its infringement allegations before filing suit. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that Judge Gilstrap was right to award attorney fees to Canada-based firm SOTI Inc., which was accused by WPEM LLC in 2018 of infringing its patent with a manual for a product called the MobiControl Speed Lockdown. After it was discovered that an earlier version of the manual was prior art to WPEM's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS