Libertarian Orgs Back Challenge To SEC Judges In 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- A pair of libertarian think tanks and a Koch brothers-funded conservative political advocacy group are throwing their support behind a Fifth Circuit challenge to the constitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house judges. The Cato Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and Americans for Prosperity Foundation asked the Fifth Circuit earlier this week to reverse a lower court's finding that accountant Michelle Helterbran Cochran, who claims SEC administrative law judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal, must let the SEC's administrative case against her play out before appealing in federal court. The case divided a Fifth Circuit panel in August. Two...

