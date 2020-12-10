Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Libertarian Orgs Back Challenge To SEC Judges In 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- A pair of libertarian think tanks and a Koch brothers-funded conservative political advocacy group are throwing their support behind a Fifth Circuit challenge to the constitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house judges.

The Cato Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute and Americans for Prosperity Foundation asked the Fifth Circuit earlier this week to reverse a lower court's finding that accountant Michelle Helterbran Cochran, who claims SEC administrative law judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal, must let the SEC's administrative case against her play out before appealing in federal court.

The case divided a Fifth Circuit panel in August. Two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!