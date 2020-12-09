Ga. Atty-Lawmaker Wins Bid To Revive Trip-And-Fall Case

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia state appellate court on Wednesday revived a trip-and-fall spat between two women, ruling that the trial court had wrongly dismissed the case when it should've been paused because the plaintiff's attorney is a Georgia state senator who was in the midst of a legislative session. According to the case, Carolyn Ford fell down the stairs at the Lincolnton home of Connie Carter in May 2017. Specifically, Ford alleged that she tripped over an uneven step and fell because the stairs lacked a handrail. She ultimately underwent multiple surgeries as a result of her injuries, she claimed in her complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS