9th Circ. Won't Reopen Asylum-Seekers' Credible Fear Denials

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that it lacks the jurisdictional authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to review petitions from two asylum-seekers requesting to reopen their credible fear proceedings to avoid expedited deportation. In a 16-page opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously concluded the federal appellate court does not have the jurisdiction to review petitions by Manjinder Singh and Kulwant Singh. The two Indian immigrants requested that the panel review immigration judges' refusal to reopen their credible fear determinations, in which both men expressed fear of returning to their homeland. But the panel declined to do so, citing a section of...

