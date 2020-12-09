Crypto Founder Charged With Evading Taxes On Millions 

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency founder Amir Bruno Elmaani has been charged with tax evasion for allegedly hiding millions of dollars made from cryptocurrency sales, lying on his tax returns, and using shell companies and pseudonyms to conceal his income, according to an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that beginning in September 2017, Elmaani, 28, known as "Bruno Block," founded the cryptocurrency Oyster Pearl and began online promotion of the Pearl tokens. He marketed the tokens as an investment in a new online data-storage platform product he was developing, Oyster Protocol, prosecutors said. Elmaani owned and controlled the company Oyster Protocol...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS