Black SF City Workers Fault 'Reckless' HR Team For Bias

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Three Black employees for the city of San Francisco told a California state court Wednesday that the city's "reckless and ineffective" human resources department is facilitating sweeping discrimination by downplaying and blowing off bias complaints. The workers' amended complaint said the City and County of San Francisco has done nothing to change the fact that Black civil service workers are less likely to get fair pay and be promoted, and more likely to be disciplined than other employees. "At the heart of the city's failure to address its systemic discrimination is the city's reckless and ineffective Department of Human Resources," they...

