Justices Scrutinize Remedies In FHFA Constitutionality Case

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 11:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court wrestled Wednesday with how far to go on the question of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's constitutionality as investors challenging the agency's multibillion-dollar "net worth sweep" of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pushed for the justices to set the arrangement aside. Squaring off at oral argument in Collins v. Mnuchin, attorneys for the government and a group of Fannie and Freddie investors agreed the FHFA's governing statute, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008, unconstitutionally insulates the agency's director with for-cause removal protection like that which was struck down at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last...

