DXC Inks $700K Pact To Settle EEOC Age Bias Case

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 10:37 AM EST) -- DXC Technology has agreed to pay $700,000 and revamp its age bias training and policies to settle an U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming that a subsidiary illegally laid off older workers in pursuit of a more youthful image. In a consent decree filed in New York federal court Thursday morning, DXC and subsidiary Computer Science Corp. denied any liability but said they inked the settlement "in order to avoid the disruption and uncertainty of litigation." DXC, a Virginia-based information technology company, was formed in April 2017 through the merger of CSC and the enterprise services business of Hewlett Packard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS