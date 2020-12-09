Trump Asks To Join Supreme Court Suit Challenging Election

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to be allowed to join Texas' long-shot lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, with 17 other Republican states also throwing their weight behind a case experts predict the justices will reject. Trump moved to intervene in the case Wednesday shortly after the group of GOP states also urged the Supreme Court to take up the challenge by saying that Texas "raises constitutional questions of great public importance that warrant this Court's review." Texas filed the suit in the high court Monday night against Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — states...

