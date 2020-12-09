Valaris Valuation Leads To Ch. 11 Equity Committee Denial

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge denied a motion seeking appointment of an official equity committee late Wednesday in the Chapter 11 case of offshore oil driller Valaris, saying the company's valuation would leave shareholders far out of the money. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said the evidence shows that the fair market value of Valaris PLC's assets is well below the amount of its debt, leaving shareholders about $5 billion short of a recovery under the absolute priority rule of the bankruptcy code. "There is an arrangement contained in the plan that nevertheless gives a return to equity,...

