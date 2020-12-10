3rd Circ. Rips Union Panel That Upheld UPS Worker's Firing

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- Members of a Third Circuit three-judge panel seemed inclined to agree Thursday that a union grievance panel may have been biased against a former Pittsburgh-area UPS worker claiming he was wrongly fired for campaigning about a union-backed contract, with one judge saying the panel's single-sentence denial wouldn't pass a "laugh test." Former package delivery driver Robert Atkinson Jr. argued before the appellate court on Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board had improperly deferred to the union grievance panel's ruling that his firing was proper under the National Labor Relations Act, since that panel consisted of UPS and union representatives whose...

